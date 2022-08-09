Britney Spears Revives Her Y2K Denim Shorts With Versatile Sneakers for Dance Routine

Britney Spears twirled and dipped before suiting up in an Instagram Reel video today.

Set to N.E.R.D “She Wants to Move,” Spears dances her way from her gym to her living room in a slick ensemble. The “Toxic” songstress stepped to the beat, writing, “Messing around in the garage gym!! Then I suited up two months ago!!”

Spears is first seen in athletic-wear, sweating up a storm in a pink sports bra and low-cut faux denim shorts. The low waist evoked that classic 2000s style that Spears wore in her heyday. The style is disruptive and provocative and one the dancer wears often today with many of her pieces.

Spears traded in her favorite chocolate brown pumps for sneakers that allowed her to dance and dip with mobility and stability.

Spears twirled off screen, the video transitioning into the singer clad in a sleek black suit that was a far cry from the casual sweat set she wore earlier. Beginning with a black fitted blazer, Spears swayed from side to side, showing off the “BDSM”-inspired garment.

The style had commanding square shoulders and a corseted waistline that gave the suiting dimension. Spears paired the black blazer with smart black slacks with a wide bell hem.

The star strutted in tan peep-toe heels, the style complementing the business-casual ensemble nicely. The heels are new for Spears, at least when it comes to her Instagram content. They offered the star a new look while elevating Spears’ outfit. The artist also frequently gravitates towards a variety of shoes like Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers.

PHOTOS: See Britney Spears’ best ’90s and 2000s style moments.