Britney Spears Dances & Dips In Y2K Micro Shorts & Electric Blue Sneakers to Rihanna’s Music

By Amina Ayoud
Britney Spears wearing a Julien MacDonald dress, H Stern jewels, and Christian Louboutin shoes arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards
1999
1999
2000
2002
Britney Spears dipped and swayed to Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain” song in an Instagram video shared yesterday.

The pop star sported a casual outfit at her home in Calabasas, Calif. Spears is known for her very vibrant and eccentric posts to her platform, the style of content ranging from simple dancing videos with essay-style captions to spending quality time with her husband Sam Asghari, all while doing it in her striking style.

Spears executed intricate moves in a black long-sleeve top tied in the front, creating a defined silhouette. The simple top was paired with red and black plaid shorts that sat low on Spears’ hips, giving them an early 2000s feel, an era when Spears simply thrived.

The performer still takes cues from the 2000s, bringing low-rise back in style, paring the risky fashion choice with other quintessential items of the time like crop tops and tattoo chokers. Spears accessorized with a gold chain necklace with a round pendant. The star kept her hair out of the way for her dance session, strung up in a messy ponytail.

For shoes, Spears traded in her usual chocolate brown pumps for colorful athletic footwear.The sneakers have a slight arch on the sole and a sleek design, all features indicative of a sporty shoe. While most people seem to favor a versatile clean white sneaker, Spears opted to make a statement, fitting for summer, in a vibrant electric blue and yellow color. The breathable fabric around the upper provides necessary ventilation, making them perfect for quick dance breaks.

