Britney Spears Dances & Dips In Y2K Micro Shorts & Electric Blue Sneakers to Rihanna’s Music

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears dipped and swayed to Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain” song in an Instagram video shared yesterday.

The pop star sported a casual outfit at her home in Calabasas, Calif. Spears is known for her very vibrant and eccentric posts to her platform, the style of content ranging from simple dancing videos with essay-style captions to spending quality time with her husband Sam Asghari, all while doing it in her striking style.

Spears executed intricate moves in a black long-sleeve top tied in the front, creating a defined silhouette. The simple top was paired with red and black plaid shorts that sat low on Spears’ hips, giving them an early 2000s feel, an era when Spears simply thrived.

The performer still takes cues from the 2000s, bringing low-rise back in style, paring the risky fashion choice with other quintessential items of the time like crop tops and tattoo chokers. Spears accessorized with a gold chain necklace with a round pendant. The star kept her hair out of the way for her dance session, strung up in a messy ponytail.

For shoes, Spears traded in her usual chocolate brown pumps for colorful athletic footwear.The sneakers have a slight arch on the sole and a sleek design, all features indicative of a sporty shoe. While most people seem to favor a versatile clean white sneaker, Spears opted to make a statement, fitting for summer, in a vibrant electric blue and yellow color. The breathable fabric around the upper provides necessary ventilation, making them perfect for quick dance breaks.

PHOTOS: See Britney Spears best ’90s and 2000s street style moments.

Dance through life in these athletic sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Buy Now: Reebok HIIT 2, $90.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Buy Now: Adidas Ultraboost 21, $180.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Legend Essential 2, $60.