Britney Spears Dances in Fiery Red Bodysuit With Matching Round Pumps for Valentine’s Day

Britney Spears makes a fiery statement for “red heart day.” The “Stronger” singer shared a video on Instagram Monday that showed the musician enjoying Valentine’s Day with a little dance.

For the outfit, she wore a red plunging bodysuit that featured thin straps and an open-back design for a particularly edgy moment. The neckline of the piece exposed her white lace bra underneath the garment. She accessorized with a dainty silver necklace and sparkly earrings as well as red fingerless gloves.

To ground everything, Spears donned a pair of platform peep-toe sandals that added a little height and tied it together seamlessly.

When it comes to Spears sartorial tastes, she’s known for her trendy silhouettes during the early aughts that made her a style inspiration for many during the decade. As of late, she has shown her affinity for easy and sporty looks on her Instagram feed. For example, we’ve recently seen her wear colorful athleisure that meshes with her relaxed vibe. And when she wants to get dolled up, she tends to wear mini dresses that up the ante no matter the occasion. For shoes, Spears has a penchant for sneakers, sandals and heels that all complete her attire with ease.

Spears also ventured into the fashion industry. She was previously Candie’s Girl and launched a line of signature fragrances. She also worked with the brand to create a line of clothing sold in Kohl’s during the early ‘00s.

Click through the gallery to see Spears’ ’90s and early ’00s street style.

