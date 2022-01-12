Britney Spears Strikes a Pose in a Peach Crop Top, White Denim Shorts and Brown Pointed-Toe Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Britney Spears plays with color in her latest look. The “Lucky” singer posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday that showed her striking a pose and catching some rays.

For the ensemble, Spears donned a peach-colored top that featured flowy sleeves and a plunging neckline paired with white denim cutoff shorts. She accessorized with a dainty necklace and dangling earrings.

When it came down to the shoes, Spears opted for a pair of brown pointy pumps that have become some of her most worn shoes.

Spears is known for having an edgy, relaxed fashion aesthetic today that’s just as trendy as it was during the early 2000s. On her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing flowy tops, slouchy denim cutoffs, intricate bikinis, slinky dresses, efficient loungewear, printed separates and sleek activewear that lets her have a lot of fun with her sartorial choices. On the footwear front, she has an affinity for sneakers, sandals, boots and pumps that all ground her outfit and unify her vibe.

The pop star is notable for her clothing choices that have become pop culture staples due to their popularity and nostalgia. For instance, her schoolgirl look in “…Baby One More Time” is in constant Halloween rotation as well as her 2001 VMAs “Slave For You” outfit that featured a green bralette, denim cutoffs and a yellow python snake.

Related Jamie Lynn Is All Business in a Cream Pantsuit & White and Gold Sandals for 'Good Morning America' Britney Spears Models a Pink High-Waisted Bikini and Brown Pumps While Catching Some Rays Britney Spears Goes For a Bike Ride in Crop Top, Tie-Dye Shorts and Colorful Sneakers

Spears has also ventured into the fashion industry. Back in the early aughts, she was a Candie’s girl, and she even had her own line of signature fragrances.

Slip on a pair of brown pumps and round out your outfits.

Click through the gallery to see Britney Spears’ best onstage shoe moment.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala pumps, $90.

CREDIT: Target

To Buy: A New Day Gemma pumps, $21 (was $30).

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Coach Waverly pumps, $195.