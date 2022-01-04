Britney Spears Goes For a Bike Ride in Crop Top, Tie-Dye Shorts and Colorful Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Britney Spears is all smiles while wearing her latest look.

The “I Wanna Go” singer posted a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed the pop star petting a black and brown dog while posing on a bike and wearing a relaxed and casual outfit. For the ensemble, Spears slipped on a flowy white long-sleeve crop top paired with white, orange and pink shorts that created a harmonious vibe. She accessorized the moment with a pair of glitzy aviators that elevated the vibe.

Shoe-wise, Spears finished off her punchy getup with a pair of attention-grabbing colorful sneakers by Hoka One One. She wore the Bondi 7 sneaker shilhouette. It’s available for purchase at hoka.com.

Over the years, the pop star demonstrated her flashy fashion sense that brought pop culture moments like her red latex “Oops!… I Did It Again” number, her notable school girl look from her “…Baby One More Time” video and her flight attendant attire from her “Toxic” video. Back in the early 2000s, she also had an affinity for intricate leather pieces, flashy denim and fun halters that were fashion-forward. Now, the “Overprotected” singer has a penchant for loungewear, cut-off shorts, frilly dresses and durable garments that double as being trendy while also placing an emphasis on comfort.

During the superstar’s 20+ year career, she has ventured into the fashion industry. She was a Candie’s girl during the early 2000s. She also had her own line of fragrances during the early aughts.

Put on a pair of colorful sneakers and add a punchy pop of color to your outfits.

CREDIT: Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Max 90 Sneakers, $120.

CREDIT: Puma

To Buy: Puma RS-X Curve Sneakers, $50.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Reebok Legacy 83 Sneaker, $75.