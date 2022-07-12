Britney Spears Styles Tropical Patterns in Crop Top and Chocolate Brown Pumps on Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Like she usually does, Britney Spears danced to the beat of her own drum, showing off her outfit of the day in her recent Instagram post.

The world famous super star strutted in her living room, swaying side to side in the video set to the song “NAILS” by Noga Erez. The video posted to Spears social media on July 10 sees her discussing the amount of posts she makes in a day, the star bashfully asking if five in a day was too many before quickly switching topics to her favorite tropical shirt that, “reminded her of the islands.”

Spears gave her best pose, shimmying around in slim fit white skinny jeans with a low-rise waistline which the “Toxic” singer held in place with her hands. The daring trousers were paired with a mock neck crop top with short sleeves and a tropical floral pattern set on a lemon yellow background.

The singer’s top depicted orange and white hibiscus plants surrounded by loads of vibrant greenery. Spears added shine with a bedazzled diamond belly button ring and matching diamond studs with silver backing. On her hands, the performer wore dainty gold rings. Spears wore her blond hair down in her iconic windswept fashion, letting the loose strands fall over her shoulders.

Spears expertly swayed and strutted in dark brown pumps with pointed toes, making dancing around in heels look easy. The pumps were a nice chocolate brown with sturdy block heels that looked to be about three or four inches, offering the “Womanizer” singer extra inches. Spears seems to be a huge fan of pumps, wearing them in just about every color in many of her Instagram videos and pictures. The style is reliable, versatile, and clearly easy for the performer to dance and sway in all day long.