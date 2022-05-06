×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Britney Spears Models Coachella’s ‘Crazy Prep Side’ Fashion in Micro Mini Skirt, Crop Top & Versatile Boots

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
Britney Spears wearing a Julien MacDonald dress, H Stern jewels, and Christian Louboutin shoes arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards
1999
1999
2000
2002
View Gallery 35 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears comes up rosy in her latest Instagram post. The “Toxic” singer shared a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her modeling a punchy, fun look.

The Princess of Pop told her followers that the video is inspired by Coachella’s “crazy, fun fashion.” Admitting that she has never attended the music festival, which wrapped in April, she wanted to share her own interpretation of its “classic crazy prep side.” Spears, who is engaged to Sam Asghari, also noted to her fans that it was shot before her baby bump emerged. In April, she announced that she is pregnant for the third time. She has two sons with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15.

For the outfit, Spears donned a pink and blush-colored flouncy top that had flowy, puffy sleeves and a keyhole cutout in the middle for a modern feel. The garment also had a high neckline that provided a tidy finish to her cropped blouse. On the lower half, she wore a black mini skirt that provided a nice pop of contrast.

Related

Camila Cabello Goes Bold in Daring Bustier Top, Cutoff Shorts & Green Nikes to Coachella

Britney Spears Pays Tribute to Kelly Ripa & Reese Witherspoon's Style in Two Ladylike Outfits With Versatile Pumps

Brands Return for Coachella's Big 2022 Comeback for Gen Z Engagement & Bring the Party to the Metaverse

Spears accessorized with a pair of white knee-high socks that had neon pink stripes around the top for a unifying touch along with a silver necklace with a glitzy pendant.

Black suede booties finished off her springtime attire. The shoes had a height of approximately 3 inches and had an almond-toe shape design.

When it comes to Spears’ style, she tends to gravitate towards relaxed silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a lime green and black houndstooth cropped hoodie paired with light-wash denim cutoff short shorts and black combat boots for a chic post on Instagram.

Click through the gallery to see Spears’ ’90s and early ’00s street style. 

Put on a pair of black booties for a refined finish.

Mix No. 6 Cileste Bootie

To Buy: Mix No. 6 Cileste Bootie, $36

Sam Edelman Jaye Ankle Bootie
CREDIT: Sam Edelman

To Buy: Sam Edelman Jaye Ankle Bootie, $60 (was $180)

Steve Madden Discreet Boot
CREDIT: Revolve

To Buy: Steve Madden Discreet Boot, $120.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad