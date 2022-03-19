Britney Spears Gives Clueless Vibes in Puffy Top, Velvet Skirt and Her Favorite Pointy Brown Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears channels a cult classic with her latest Instagram post.

The “Toxic” singer shared multiple photos and a video on the social media platform yesterday that showed the musician posing while saying in one photoset that the ensemble was her “Clueless look”, and in a video, talked about her “foot work.”

As for the outfit, Spears went with a white top that had a cotton-cropped bodice accented with matching puffy tulle sleeves. On the lower half, she went with a black velvet skirt that featured a slightly pleated hemline for a sharp finish. It also incorporated a stretchy waistband for a comfortable twist.

Shoe-wise, Spears donned her favorite brown pointed-toe pumps. The shoes have a height of approximately three inches and include chic suede uppers. Spears recently defended her shoes after people in her comments told her to get new ones. She has worn them with multiple outfits like a bright yellow dress, a floral-print number and even a pink high-waisted bikini.

Spears has also ventured into the fashion industry. As a face of Candie’s, she worked with the brand to create a line of clothing sold in Kohl’s during the early ‘00s. Spears also had her own fragrance line.

Last November, a Los Angeles judge ruled to end a conservatorship that Spears was under for 14 years.

Click through the gallery to see Spears’ ’90s and early ’00s street style.

