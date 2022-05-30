Britney Spears Unleashes Feline Energy Dancing With Her Cat in Red Heart Romper & Versatile Boots

Britney Spears twirls and sways with a cat in her hand and wears a love-inspired romper in a video shared to Instagram yesterday.

The pop star is seen standing in her living room, swaying and twisting from side to side, holding her cat in some of the shots. The caption of the post reads, “I was gonna go to Met Gala but instead, I got in the tub with my dog and put pjs on 🐶😂 !!! I hate flying 🤷🏼‍♀️🌹🌹 !!!”

The “Toxic” star declared her love for the Met Gala but her hatred for travel all while spinning around.

The romper had a V neckline and tight, long sleeves. The bottom was made up of tiny shorts, while the rest of the outfit had full coverage. Black hearts are printed and resemble a cheetah print, speckling the red fabric liberally.

Spears wore a dainty gold necklace and kept her hair cascading down her shoulder. Her statement accessory? A cute gray and white and brown striped cat.

Spears slipped into black utility boots with silver buckles attached to the ankles. The footwear has a chunky black sole and heel combo and a rounded toe. The shoe style seems to be comfortable and practical, resembling rubber boots and stop mid-calf.

The black in the boots and on the romper match, making the outfit cohesive. The dainty heart necklace Spears dons adds a shiny element to the full look, something that the romper and black boots don’t contribute.

Whether it’s showing off her pet cat, or showing off her cute romper, Spears will most likely be dancing in style either way.