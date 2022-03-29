Britney Spears Dances to Cardi B in Pilgram Minidress With Mary Jane Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

If it’s one thing that Britney Spears will do on social media, it’s dance. The “Break the Ice” singer shared a video on Instagram yesterday that showed the musician dancing while wearing a tidy look.

In the funny, yet confusing caption for the video, Spears wrote, “I’m doing online classes 📚 in Minneapolis !!! Getting a deposit on the gift 🎁 my Uncle Roy got my cousin because Leroy found a turtle 🐢 in the drawer and the f—ing car 🚙 went into flames 🔥 because the tire busted on the highway so the police 🚔 saved my aunt who always SERVES PIE 🥧 !!!”

For the outfit, Spears went with a black minidress that had a sharp white collar and matching cuffs that gave the garment a pilgrim appearance. The piece also had a keyhole cutout at the top of it for a nice touch.

As for accessories, Spears kept it simple with dangling diamond earrings glittering.

On the footwear front, she went with a pair of brown Mary Jane heels. The heels were round-toe and had a matching strap across the foot adorned with gold hardware that added a uniformed finish to her ensemble. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and had a chunky heel for a sturdy footwear option.

Spears tends to wear vintage-inspired, breezy and stylish silhouettes. For example, she recently wore a flouncy pink and white floral top paired with dark-wash skinny jeans and black platform ankle booties for a colorful yet put-together look. She also wore a red minidress paired with her favorite brown suede pointed-toe pumps while dancing in a video on Instagram.

Spears was the face of Candie’s during the early ‘00s, and she worked with the brand to create a line of clothing sold in Kohl’s. Spears also had her own fragrance line.

Click through the gallery to see Spears’ ’90s and early ’00s street style.

