Britney Spears Twists Her Flowy Skirt Modeling Chevron Dress With Brown Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears goes bold in an eye-catching print. The ”Toxic” singer shared a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her strutting and posing in a flowy number.

The Princess of Pop told her followers that the video is from before she was pregnant and that she has more where that came from. Spears, who is engaged to Sam Asghari, announced in April that she is pregnant for the third time. She has two sons with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15.

For the outfit, Spears wore a long-sleeve midi dress that had a chevron striped red and tan print splashed all over. The garment had a plunging neckline and a flowy hemline.

Spears grounded her look with a pair of brown heels. The shoes had an almond-toe shape design and were approximately 3 inches in height.

When it comes to her style, Spears tends to gravitate towards modern and relaxed silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a white eyelet crop top featuring a tie front and ultra-low rise black jeans teamed with black suede boots for a chic post on Instagram.

The “Overprotected” singer is also known for her memorable, daring fashion moments that younger generations continue to re-create for their Halloween costumes and Instagram posts alike. Some examples include her denim gown at the 2001 MTV VMAs, her iconic green bralette and edgy cut-off shorts from the same event and a range of music video looks that have cemented her within the fashion world.

Click through the gallery to see Spears’ ’90s and early ’00s street style.

Put on a pair of brown heels for a refined finish.

To Buy: A New Day Gemma pumps, $21 (was $30).

To Buy: Coach Waverly pumps, $195.

To Buy: J.Crew Colette Pumps in Suede, $228.