Britney Spears Teases Tell-All Book Deal & Revives Low-Rise Jeans Y2K Style With Sharp Boots

Britney Spears showcases her sartorial versatility with her latest Instagram post. The “Lucky” singer shared a video on the social media platform Monday that showed the pop star modeling five chic looks while she advocated for others to read more.

In the caption for the video, Spears wrote, “Long video !!! Yep just taking my silly 🤪 time folks and wow !!! It’s SPRING BREAK !!! Find the nearest book club 📚 … There are definitely some juicy ones … or don’t underestimate the traditional library card 🙈🙈🙈🤷‍♀️😂😂😂😂 …”

When it comes to the first outfit, Spears went with a black minidress that featured an off-the-shoulder long-sleeve design and included one strap.

Next, she wore a flowy leopard-print turtleneck dress that had slit sleeves, a ruffled hemline.

Spears slipped on a flouncy white crop top that had puffy sleeves, a plunging neckline that gave the garment a relaxed fit. The piece had tiny cutouts throughout. On the lower half, she coordinated with a pair of dark-wash skinny jeans that added contrast to her attire. The jeans were a mainstay as she also paired them with a blue and white pussy-bow blouse and a fuzzy blue sweater that had tiny bow embellishments on the middle.

Finally, the “Toxic” singer wore a white lacy blouse that had billowing sleeves coordinated with gray culottes that had pleating.

Spears kept her accessories simple, opting for a gray wool hat with leather trim and a silver necklace adorned with a colorful gemstone.

Black suede booties completed her outfit. The shoes had a heel height of approximately 3 inches and had a rounded-toe silhouette.

Spears is known for her casual-chic clothing aesthetic. For example, she recently donned a white fluffy trench coat teamed with the same black suede booties in a recent Instagram post. She also recently wore a puffy white top with a black velvet skirt and brown pointy pumps for her take on a “Clueless”-inspired outfit.

Spears was the face of Candie’s during the early ‘00s, and she worked with the brand to create a line of clothing sold in Kohl’s. Spears also had her own fragrance line.

