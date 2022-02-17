Britney Spears Gives Boho-Chic Vibes in Floral Printed Dress & Brown Suede Pointy Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears gives a new twist to Bohemian-chic. The “Toxic” singer shared a video on Instagram Wednesday that showed her modeling flouncy attire.

For the outfit, Spears donned a cream-colored dress that featured a brown floral print; the dress had a plunging neckline and puffy sleeves with a gathered hemline for an extra jazzy touch. She accessorized with a dainty choker and colorful bracelets.

To finish off everything, Spears slipped on a pair of brown pointed-toe pumps that had a heel height of approximately 3 inches. These particular heels are a favorite for the pop star, as she continues to find ways to pair the heels with her different breezy ensembles.

In the early aughts, Spears was known for her statement-making clothing that made her a style inspiration for fans and fashion lovers alike, and her influence continues today. For example, we’ve seen her don her signature “..Baby One More Time” schoolgirl outfit, which will give anyone an early ‘00s nostalgia fix. And recently, we’ve seen Spears wear slouchy separates paired with “ugly” sandals for a relaxed, comfortable feel.

Spears has also ventured into the fashion industry, having previously served as a Candie’s girl, and she had her own line of signature fragrances. She also worked with the brand to create a line of clothing sold in Kohl’s during the early ‘00s.

Flip through the gallery to see Spears’ ’90s and early ’00s street style.

Put on a pair of brown pumps for a refined look.

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala pumps, $90.

To Buy: A New Day Gemma pumps, $21 (was $30).

To Buy: Coach Waverly pumps, $195.