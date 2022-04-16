Britney Spears Flows in a Black Leopard-Print Midi Dress Coordinated With Matching Suede Booties

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears plays with animal prints for her latest look.

The “Hot As Ice” singer shared a photoset on Instagram today that showed her posing in a flouncy look.

For the outfit, Spears donned a black and sheer leopard-print midi dress that had flowy sleeves and a curved hemline for a modern feel. The garment also had a high neckline for a unifying finish.

A type of dress that can read casual or elegant, a midi dress is often defined as any dress having a hemline a few inches below the knee to a few inches above the ankle. Midi dresses were popularized in the 1940s as a medium between risqué flapper-esque fashion and more conservative floor-length skirts.

Black suede booties finished off her flowy vibe. The shoes had a height of approximately 3 inches and had an almond-toe shape design.

A go-to women’s shoe style, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

When it comes to Spears’ clothing tastes, she tends to gravitate towards relaxed and stylish silhouettes. For example, Spears recently donned a pilgrim-inspired black and white dress coordinated with a pair of brown leather Mary Jane pumps. She also wore a cozy ensemble that consisted of a fluffy white coat paired with the same black suede booties that she wore in this shot.

Spears was the face of Candie’s during the early ‘00s, and she worked with the brand to create a line of clothing sold in Kohl’s. Spears also had her own fragrance line.

Click through the gallery to see Spears’ ’90s and early ’00s street style.

Put on a pair of black booties for a refined appearance.

Buy Now: Lauren Ralph Lauren Prestyn Bootie, $140.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Sam Edelman Women’s Codie Block-Heel Booties, $80 (was $160).

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Mix No. 6 Cileste Bootie, $36.