Britney Spears Proves the Versatility of Black Pumps Modeling Plaid Crop Top, Metallic Leggings and Little Black Dress

Britney Spears gives sleek outfit changes with her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the “Boys” singer shared a video on the social media platform that showed her wearing a few looks with Pomplamoose’s “Pretty Woman” playing throughout.

For the first one, Spears went with an all-black number consisting of a long-sleeve off-the-shoulder crop top with a black asymmetrical skirt for a streamlined finish.

Another had a multicolored cropped button-up shirt decked out in color block plaid. The top had puffy sleeves, which is a popular silhouette lately among celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross and Katie Holmes. She coordinated it with a pair of dark-wash denim, which tied her ensemble together. She accessorized with a pair of white outlined aviator shades.

Next, Spears slipped on a silk scarf top that incorporated spaghetti straps and had an eye-catching baroque pattern. On the lower half, she went with a pair of metallic silver leggings that added a nice contrast in color.

Around her neck, the “Me Against the Music” singer complemented with a silver necklace adorned with a greenish-blue gemstone.

Spears opted for a pair of her favorite shoe styles: pumps. The heels were black and had a pointed-toe silhouette, and proved to be a versatile footwear staple. They also had a height of approximately three inches and were made out of leather. She recently wore the same pair of black heels with a leopard print slip dress and fingerless gloves for a wild appearance.

Spears has also ventured into the fashion industry, having served as a Candie’s girl, and she had her own line of signature fragrances. She also worked with the brand to create a line of clothing sold in Kohl’s during the early ‘00s.

