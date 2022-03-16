×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Britney Spears Proves the Versatility of Black Pumps Modeling Plaid Crop Top, Metallic Leggings and Little Black Dress

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
Britney Spears wearing a Julien MacDonald dress, H Stern jewels, and Christian Louboutin shoes arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards
1999
1999
2000
2002
View Gallery 35 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears gives sleek outfit changes with her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the “Boys” singer shared a video on the social media platform that showed her wearing a few looks with Pomplamoose’s “Pretty Woman” playing throughout.

For the first one, Spears went with an all-black number consisting of a long-sleeve off-the-shoulder crop top with a black asymmetrical skirt for a streamlined finish.

Another had a multicolored cropped button-up shirt decked out in color block plaid. The top had puffy sleeves, which is a popular silhouette lately among celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross and Katie Holmes. She coordinated it with a pair of dark-wash denim, which tied her ensemble together. She accessorized with a pair of white outlined aviator shades.

Next, Spears slipped on a silk scarf top that incorporated spaghetti straps and had an eye-catching baroque pattern. On the lower half, she went with a pair of metallic silver leggings that added a nice contrast in color.

Related

Kelly Rowland Says She Fears Beyoncé's Wrath If She Ever Removed Painful Heels on the Red Carpet

Paris Hilton Shines Bright in Crystallized Minidress & Electric Blue Pumps for Quay Eyewear Collaboration Launch

Julianne Hough Steps Into Spring in Colorful Cheetah Print Dress & Pointy Pumps for 'GMA'

Around her neck, the “Me Against the Music” singer complemented with a silver necklace adorned with a greenish-blue gemstone.

Spears opted for a pair of her favorite shoe styles: pumps. The heels were black and had a pointed-toe silhouette, and proved to be a versatile footwear staple. They also had a height of approximately three inches and were made out of leather. She recently wore the same pair of black heels with a leopard print slip dress and fingerless gloves for a wild appearance.

Spears has also ventured into the fashion industry, having served as a Candie’s girl, and she had her own line of signature fragrances. She also worked with the brand to create a line of clothing sold in Kohl’s during the early ‘00s.

Click through the gallery to see Spears’ ’90s and early ’00s street style. 

Pop on a pair of black pumps for a refined look.

To Buy: A New Day Lacey D’orsay Heel Pumps, $21 (was $25). 

Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140. 

To Buy: Nine West Bliss Pointy Toe Pumps, $67 (was $89).

uin Sponsored

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad