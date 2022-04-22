Britney Spears Models Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Neon Green Cropped Hoodie, Cutoffs & Combat Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Britney Spears is a scene in green. The “Hold It Against Me” singer shared a video on Instagram yesterday that showed the pop star modeling an eye-catching garment alongside two chic shoe options.
For the first outfit, Spears donned a lime green cropped houndstooth hoodie from Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park “Ivy Halls” collection. The piece also included color blocking that helped break up the busy appearance of the outerwear. She also coordinated with light-wash denim shorts for a casual, relaxed look.
For the next ensemble, the “Toxic” singer wore a white lacy button-up that had puffy sleeves, which she tied in the front for a cropped finish. She kept on the same denim shorts and teamed them with a brown felt hat with a black lining around the top. And in another shot, she swaps her accessory and goes with a bright red structured hat.
Spears grounded her attire with two shoes: her favorite brown suede pumps and sleek black combat boots. The heels have a height of approximately 3 inches and a pointed-toe design for a modern touch. The boots on the other hand, came up to her calves and had a silver buckle on both shoes and a round-toe style.
When it comes to Spears’ clothing tastes, she tends to don relaxed and modern silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a pilgrim-inspired black minidress that incorporated a tidy white collar and matching sleeves coordinated with brown leather Mary Jane heels for a fun appearance while dancing to Cardi B in a video on Instagram.
Spears was the face of Candie’s during the early ‘00s, and she worked with the brand to create a line of clothing sold in Kohl’s. Spears also had her own fragrance line.
