Britney Spears Debuts Her New ‘…Baby One More Time’ Outfit in Crop Top and Schoolgirl Skirt

Britney Spears is taking her own ’90s style into the 2020s—and mastering the art of self-referencing while doing it.

The “Glory” musician posed in an Instagram Reel today, wearing an unbuttoned white collared shirt tied at the front to mimic a crop top. Paired with a plaid pleated miniskirt, the ensemble was an undeniable reference to her 1998 music video for “…Baby One More Time.” In that iconic clip, Spears wore a similar look complete with a red bra, gray cardigan and thigh-high stockings in a sleek homage to academic style.

Appropriately, the Grammy Award-winning musician partially captioned the photo “Pssss this is my new …Baby One More Time outfit.” Her look was complete with a beaded choker and wrap bracelet.

Crop tops have become a staple in Spears’ wardrobe as of late. The “Womanizer” singer can often be seen in a variety of styles and colors of the tops on Instagram, hailing from brands like Zaful, Patbo and LoveShackFancy. Most recently, she wore a peach style with puffed sleeves, short shorts and towering brown heels at home.

For footwear, The “Lucky” singer’s go-to shoes have become Birkenstock’s Arizona sandals, which she owns in at least five colors. Aside from the comfy style, Spears also wears Hoka One One and Asics sneakers when off-duty. On the red carpet, her looks often include embellished sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman and Rene Caovilla, among other top brands. However, Spears also wears wallet-friendly sandals and boots from brands like Steve Madden, Impo and her own 2009 Candies collection.

