Britney Spears Flatters Her Growing Baby Bump in Eyelet Crop Top & Y2K Low-Rise Jeans With Versatile Ankle Boots

Britney Spears has been embracing spring style as of late.

The “Toxic” hitmaker took to Instagram today to share some snaps of herself modeling a Western-inspired hat with a white eyelet crop top featuring a tie front and ruffle-trim sleeves and ultra-low rise black jeans that bring to mind the early aughts.

On her feet, she donned a pair of black suede boots featuring a stiletto heel and a sock-like silhouette. Just days ago, Spears shared another fashion post in which she appears to be wearing the same booties with a see-through black leopard print dress.

A go-to women’s shoe style, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

The Princess of Pop announced that she is pregnant for the third time earlier this month. The Grammy winner, who is engaged to Sam Asghari, became a mom for the first time in 2005. She has two sons with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15.

A pregnant Britney Spears wearing a colorful maxi dress featuring diagonal stripes and turquoise flip flops on August 24, 2005. CREDIT: MEGA

The “Circus” singer started dating Asghari, 27, back in 2016 after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party music video. They announced their engagement last fall in September 2021.

Britney Spears is seen wearing a white athleisure look on July 31, 2005. CREDIT: MEGA

Britney Spears wearing a flowing black tank top with dark flared jeans and sparkling platform sandals on May 17, 2006. CREDIT: MEGA

