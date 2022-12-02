French First Lady Brigitte Macron Shines in White Louis Vuitton Gown & Chrome Pumps at White House State Dinner

French first lady Brigitte Macron and her husband, the current President of France Emmanuel Macron, joined first lady Jill Biden and U.S. President Joe Biden at last night’s White House state dinner. The event marked the first state dinner of the Biden administration.

Dressed in Louis Vuitton, Brigitte wore a classic white column dress. The ensemble featured silver trim around the neck and waist. Brigitte carried a silver clutch and also sported silver hoops to match the sparkling details on her gown.

On her feet, Brigitte sported silver pumps with pointed toes and a reflective metallic sheen. The pair was accompanied by 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels, slightly elevating her outfit.

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron to the North Portico of the White House ahead of the state dinner on Dec. 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first of the Biden administration. CREDIT: Getty Images

Brigitte’s minimalist wardrobe is regarded as a standard for the French-chic aesthetic. She often wears blazers, dresses and pantsuits, as well as skinny jeans and trousers, in sharp neutral tones. For formal occasions, she dons elegant dresses and gowns with minimal embellishments, with most ailing from French labels like Alaïa, Alexandre Vauthier and Dior.

When it comes to footwear, most of the French first lady’s shoes are by Louis Vuitton, which is one of her go-to brands — she also counts Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière as a close friend. She can often be seen in pointed-toe pumps and sporty sneakers in similarly chic colors.