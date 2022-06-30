France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron Gets Chic in Pussybow Dress & Chocolate Pumps for NATO Dinner in Spain

Brigitte Macron recently traveled to Spain with her husband, French president Emmanuel Macron, for the two-day NATO Summit in Madrid. For an informal NATO dinner bustling with world leaders on June 29, the 69-year-old French first lady channeled classic business style, turning to a quintessential French dress silhouette for the occasion.

For the event, Brigitte wore a light blue pussybow dress with a breezy below-the-knee hem. The crepe dress featured a classic conservative silhouette and slightly voluminous sleeves, which were cuffed at the wrists.

Brigitte Macron and Emmanuel Macron attend an informal dinner during the NATO Summit on June 29 in Madrid. CREDIT: AP

For footwear, the French first lady wore simple chocolate brown patent pointed-toe stilettos with a 4-inch heel. Brigitte accessorized with a duo of statement blue rings, styling her hair in her signature banged lob.

A close-up of Brigitte Macron’s shoes at an informal dinner during the NATO Summit on June 29 in Madrid. CREDIT: AP

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization Summit, which runs from June 29 to June 30, brings together 40 world leaders to discuss pressing global issues. On the agenda for the summit is the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the tensions between Moscow and the Alliance, and the accession of Finland and Sweden.

Brigitte Macron and Emmanuel Macron attend an informal dinner during the NATO Summit on June 29 in Madrid. CREDIT: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Brigitte is famed for her minimalist wardrobe, which embodies the textbook French-chic aesthetic. The French first lady often favors pieces by designer brands like Louis Vuitton, Alaïa, Alexandre Vauthier and Dior. For high-profile occasions, Macron is often seen in minimal dresses, pantsuits and gowns, as is the case with her NATO attire. When off-duty, she favors skinny jeans and tailored trousers paired with neutral-toned pieces. No matter the occasion, however, Macron is almost always seen in high-heeled footwear.

