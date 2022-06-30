×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron Gets Chic in Pussybow Dress & Chocolate Pumps for NATO Dinner in Spain

By Katie Dupere
Katie Dupere

Katie Dupere

More Stories By Katie

View All
Dinner at the Prado Museum for NATO leaders
Brigitte Macron’s Footwear Style
Brigitte Macron’s Footwear Style
Brigitte Macron’s Footwear Style
Brigitte Macron’s Footwear Style
View Gallery 44 Images

Brigitte Macron recently traveled to Spain with her husband, French president Emmanuel Macron, for the two-day NATO Summit in Madrid. For an informal NATO dinner bustling with world leaders on June 29, the 69-year-old French first lady channeled classic business style, turning to a quintessential French dress silhouette for the occasion.

For the event, Brigitte wore a light blue pussybow dress with a breezy below-the-knee hem. The crepe dress featured a classic conservative silhouette and slightly voluminous sleeves, which were cuffed at the wrists.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, right, visit the Prado Museum with Belgian prime minister's wife Annik Penders, center, as they attend an official dinner during a NATO summit in Madrid, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (Bertrand Guay, Pool via AP)
Brigitte Macron and Emmanuel Macron attend an informal dinner during the NATO Summit on June 29 in Madrid.
CREDIT: AP

For footwear, the French first lady wore simple chocolate brown patent pointed-toe stilettos with a 4-inch heel. Brigitte accessorized with a duo of statement blue rings, styling her hair in her signature banged lob.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, right, visit the Prado Museum with Belgian prime minister's wife Annik Penders, center, as they attend an official dinner during a NATO summit in Madrid, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (Bertrand Guay, Pool via AP)
A close-up of Brigitte Macron’s shoes at an informal dinner during the NATO Summit on June 29 in Madrid.
CREDIT: AP

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization Summit, which runs from June 29 to June 30, brings together 40 world leaders to discuss pressing global issues. On the agenda for the summit is the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the tensions between Moscow and the Alliance, and the accession of Finland and Sweden.

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, with his wife Brigitte Macron, on his arrival at the informal transatlantic dinner at the level of Heads of State and Government at the Prado Museum, on June 29, 2022, in Madrid (Spain). This dinner, whose menu has been designed by chef José Andrés, is one of the meetings taking place on the occasion of the celebration of the Nato Summit in Madrid, which officially began today and ends tomorrow at the IFEMA Trade Fair Center MADRID. The celebration coincides with the 40th anniversary of Spain's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, the tensions between Moscow and the Alliance and the accession of Finland and Sweden mark the agenda of an event in which delegations from 40 countries are participating. 29 JUNE 2022;DINNER;PRADO MUSEUM;NATO;MADRID A. Ortega. Pool / Europa Press 06/29/2022 (Europa Press via AP)
Brigitte Macron and Emmanuel Macron attend an informal dinner during the NATO Summit on June 29 in Madrid.
CREDIT: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Brigitte is famed for her minimalist wardrobe, which embodies the textbook French-chic aesthetic. The French first lady often favors pieces by designer brands like Louis Vuitton, Alaïa, Alexandre Vauthier and Dior. For high-profile occasions, Macron is often seen in minimal dresses, pantsuits and gowns, as is the case with her NATO attire. When off-duty, she favors skinny jeans and tailored trousers paired with neutral-toned pieces. No matter the occasion, however, Macron is almost always seen in high-heeled footwear.

See First Lady of France Brigitte Macron’s Memorable Footwear Style

AGL Sponsored By AGL

Differentiating Through Data and Design

Footwear brand AGL puts forth a contemporary and cool aesthetic rooted in quality and Italian craftsmanship.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad