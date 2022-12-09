Brie Larson Delivers Old Hollywood Glamour in Sequined Knot-Front Dress & Classic Pumps at Celine’s Winter 2023 Fashion Show

Brie Larson brought a vintage-inspired look to Celine’s event last night.

The “Captain Marvel” star made an appearance at Celine’s winter 2023 fashion show. The affair, held at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, also included other well-known guest celebrities like Paris Hilton, Cindy Crawford, Emma Roberts and more.

Larson wore a black sequin knot-front dress to the show. Her dress featured a halter neckline as well as ruching in the center of the garment. The bottom hem grazed just below her knees. Larson wore her hair in large waves and added small earrings, a simple bracelet and a few rings to the outfit.

Larson attends Celine’s show at The Wiltern in LA on Dec. 8. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

The Oscar-winning actress added a pair of timeless heels to her look. She wore black pumps with a sharp pointed toe. The sleek style has gained prominence with several stars like Jessica Chastain, Sarah Jessica Parker and Khloe Kardashian also donning the chic silhouette over the past few months.

A closer look at Brie Larson’s shoes. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

When it comes to her shoe style, Larson often includes comfortable and trendy styles in versatile hues and shapes into her daily rotation. Her go-to brands include Miu Miu, Alessandra Rich, Celine, Alexander McQueen and Christian Louboutin among other an array of recognizable names. Beyond her impressive blossoming acting career, the “Avengers: Endgame” actress has become a regular face in the fashion world, sitting front row at shows like Rodarte, Dior, and now Celine.

