×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Bobby Flay’s Daughter Sophie Flay Pops in Neon Green Mini Dress & Mules for ‘On the Coast’ Promo on ‘Good Morning America’

By Kristopher Fraser
Kristopher Fraser

Kristopher Fraser

More Stories By Kristopher

View All
An Evening With Swiftarc Ventures
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
View Gallery 27 Images

TV chef Bobby Flay and his daughter Sophie Flay looked like a shining example of how to do father-daughter style today in New York. The duo appeared on “Good Morning America” to promote their Food Network television show, “Bobby and Sophie On the Coast.”

Bobby opted for a casual, approachable, everyday style. He paired a gray crewneck T-shirt with a lightweight, army green field jacket, medium-wash denim jeans, white sneakers, and a classic timepiece.

Sophie delivered the most striking style statement. The TV journalist wore a bright green pleated dress with a flared trim on both the hemline and sleeve. She coordinated with open-toed block heel nude mules, which served as an approachable statement when juxtaposed to the bold colors of her dress.

Sophie accessorized with a Dior saddle bag and finished off her look by accessorizing with a silver watch and silver bangles.

While Sophie is best known for her community reporting on ABC’s Los Angeles affiliate station, her love for food and fashion is on the rise. On her TV show alongside her father, she’s been known to wear sleek leather jackets, color-block windbreakers and practical footwear.

bobby flays daughter sophie flay, NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 11: Bobby Flay and daughter Sophie Flay are seen leaving 'Good Morning America' Show on August 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Bobby Flay and daughter Sophie Flay are seen leaving “Good Morning America” on Aug. 11, 2022 in New York City.
CREDIT: GC Images
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 11: Bobby Flay and daughter Sophie Flay are seen leaving 'Good Morning America' Show on August 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Bobby Flay and daughter Sophie Flay are seen leaving “Good Morning America” on Aug. 11, 2022 in New York City.
CREDIT: GC Images

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad