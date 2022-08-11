Bobby Flay’s Daughter Sophie Flay Pops in Neon Green Mini Dress & Mules for ‘On the Coast’ Promo on ‘Good Morning America’

TV chef Bobby Flay and his daughter Sophie Flay looked like a shining example of how to do father-daughter style today in New York. The duo appeared on “Good Morning America” to promote their Food Network television show, “Bobby and Sophie On the Coast.”

Bobby opted for a casual, approachable, everyday style. He paired a gray crewneck T-shirt with a lightweight, army green field jacket, medium-wash denim jeans, white sneakers, and a classic timepiece.

Sophie delivered the most striking style statement. The TV journalist wore a bright green pleated dress with a flared trim on both the hemline and sleeve. She coordinated with open-toed block heel nude mules, which served as an approachable statement when juxtaposed to the bold colors of her dress.

Sophie accessorized with a Dior saddle bag and finished off her look by accessorizing with a silver watch and silver bangles.

While Sophie is best known for her community reporting on ABC’s Los Angeles affiliate station, her love for food and fashion is on the rise. On her TV show alongside her father, she’s been known to wear sleek leather jackets, color-block windbreakers and practical footwear.

Bobby Flay and daughter Sophie Flay are seen leaving “Good Morning America” on Aug. 11, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Bobby Flay and daughter Sophie Flay are seen leaving “Good Morning America” on Aug. 11, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades