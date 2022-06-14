Blue Ivy Commands Attention Revamping Mom Beyonce’s Signature Style at NBA Finals Basketball Game With Jay-Z

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy made the ultimate father-daughter pair while in San Francisco for the fifth game of the NBA Finals. Ahead of Father’s Day, the duo sat courtside yesterday to take in the game at the Chase Center, where the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Boston Celtics.

For the occasion, Jay-Z went casual in a black T-shirt with white corner graphics and black joggers. The Tiffany & Co. campaign star finished his look with a gold watch, white socks and monochrome white lace-up Puma sneakers with perforated toes. Equally sharply dressed to complement her dad was Blue Ivy, similarly dressed in black joggers with a graphic T-shirt from Beyonce’s “Brown Skin Girl” merchandise. However, giving her look an edge was a leather motorcycle jacket and large hoop earrings — a signature of mom Beyoncé — complete with black and white leather Nike Dunk Low “Panda” sneakers.

Jay-Z is in the crowd with his daughter Blue Ivy 🙌 pic.twitter.com/aP6VIhuazM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2022

However, Blue and Jay-Z’s matching moment wasn’t the 10-year-old’s only superstar moment of the night. Blue also met Stephen Curry at the game, congratulating the basketball star with her dad after the Warriors’ win against the Celtics.

When it comes to shoes, Jay-Z is a renowned shoe collector with a colorful range of sleek styles by Puma, Air Jordan and Reebok. For formal occasions and the red carpet, the star typically swaps the sporty styles for sharp loafers or lace-up brogues from luxury labels including Tom Ford and Santoni. The rapper’s also a star in the fashion world, collaborating on merchandise with Ford and becoming the new face of Tiffany & Co. alongside wife Beyoncé this year.

On the footwear front, Blue Ivy is already becoming a shoe master in her own right. Often seen in sneakers that complement her ensembles, the star’s previously worn styles by Converse and Jeremy Scott x Adidas over the years — as well as casual off-duty shoes like Fendi combat boots and Marc Jacobs flats. On the red carpet, the same silhouettes earn a glamorous boost with accents like glitter and crystals, hailing from top brands including Ruthie Davis and Giuseppe Zanotti.