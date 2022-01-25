Blake Lively Looks Winter-Chic in Oversized Coat and Combat Boots With Ryan Reynolds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Blake Lively bundled up in style while out and about today with husband Ryan Reynolds in New York.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds out and about in New York. CREDIT: Splash

The “Gossip Girl” actress was prepared for the cold weather in a fluffy oversized navy blue coat. She layered the jacket over a pair of light-wash blue jeans. She matched the navy of her coat with a similarly shaded beanie that had a multicolored pattern and a pompom on top. She also kept warm with a pair of suede beige gloves.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds out and about in New York. CREDIT: Splash

On her feet, the 34-year-old wore a pair of white combat boots that featured a lace-up front and a black rubber sole. Her white and red socks also stuck out of the boots.

Detail of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash

Reynolds also went for navy hues. The “Deadpool” actor wore a blue Canada Goose puffer jacket which featured a hood and the brand’s classic logo below the shoulder. He also wore a gray button-up shirt and blue trousers. On his feet, he wore a pair of beige Nike Blazer Mid Off White All Hallows Eve sneakers. The shoes featured a vanilla canvas upper with the classic Nike tick in orange.

The “Green Lantern” actress oftentimes favors heels from Christian Louboutin when she isn’t in its flatter silhouettes. Lovers of Lively’s style know that red bottom heels are no new thing in her closet. The Los Angeles native continues to support the French designer as she has for over a decade now, wearing his pieces for everything from movie premieres to off-duty outings to even the 2018 Met Gala. When in more casual settings, the mom-of-three can be seen in everything from jelly sandals to sneakers.

