Blake Lively Delivers Maternity Glamour in 7-Inch Heels & Sparkling Mini Dress at Forbes Power Women’s Summit

Blake Lively is pregnant with baby number 4. She debuted the announcement of her baby bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit today.

Lively announced to the world her pregnancy through fashion. The “Gossip Girl” alum wore a long-sleeved sparkly silver see-through dress that was embellished with a statement of white ribbon from her neckline to her knee cap. The dress gave silver, gold, and shimmered sheer with a V lining design. Lively paired the mid-thigh dress with the must-have platforms of the season: the coveted Valentino Garavani Tan-go Platform Pump in ivory patent leather.

Blake Lively attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Sept. 15, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

The A-lister and style icon is smiling from ear to ear and showing off her bump while she glides down the Summit carpet. Lively went for old Hollywood Glamour and channeled a bit of the 70’s as she accessorized with large silver modular hoops sprinkled with sparkles, dozens of chunky silver rings, and styled her hair in a classic curl, but slicked back her bangs with a ivory creme ribbon turned into a headband.

Lively’s makeup glimmered along with the rest of her enchanting ensemble and her lips were shaded with a peachy gloss stain. Lively has three daughters with her husband Ryan Reynolds: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

