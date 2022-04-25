×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Blake Lively’s Street Style Gets ‘Toasty’ in Eco-Friendly Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers With Ryan Reynolds

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
blake-lively-sweater-ugly-sandals
2009
2009
2009
Blake Lively’s Most Memorable Shoe Moments Over the Years
View Gallery 57 Images

After getting all glammed up for Gigi Hadid’s birthday party on Saturday in New York, Blake Lively was spotted in more casual garb on the streets with husband Ryan Reynolds.

The “Gossip Girl” alum was seen wearing a black and white plaid button-down shirt over a gray tank top paired with navy blue joggers and sneakers for the casual outing. She also carried a plaid jacket featuring hits of teal green and sported a classic, black leather quilted Chanel crossbody bag.

Blake Lively, ryan reynolds, street style, air force 1 sneakers
Blake Lively is seen stepping out with husband Ryan Reynolds on April 25, 2022.
CREDIT: Splash

The 34-year-old actress opted for an iconic sneaker, Nike’s Air Force 1. The shoe was done in a green and brown colorway with a pop of pastel pink on the outer side. The shoe only dropped last December as a part of Nike’s “Toasty” collection and is made using 20% recycled materials. Designed to keep feet warm in the winter months, it actually has a cozy fleece inner liner.

blake lively, street style, air force 1 sneakers
A closer look at Blake Lively wearing a pair of multicolored Air Force 1 sneakers while out in the Big Apple on April 25, 2022.
CREDIT: Splash

On Saturday night, Lively attended Gigi Hadid’s 27th birthday party at Zero Bond in NYC. She chose a fitted magenta mini dress by Sergio Hudson for the special occasion, accessorizing with a red Chanel clutch and matching red pumps courtesy of Christian Louboutin.

Blake Lively, Chanel, Sergio Hudson, clutch, red clutch, minidress, bodycon dress, pink dress, Christian Louboutin, pumps, red pumps, suede pumps, gold pumps, metallic pumps, block-heel pumps, wood heels, 20th anniversary
Blake Lively attends Gigi Hadid’s 27th birthday celebration at Zero Bond in New York City on April 23, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA

Scroll through the gallery to check out more of Lively’s shoe style through the years. 

PrimeAsia Sponsored By PrimeAsia

Sustainability Lens: Latitudes of Leather

PrimeAsia tackles sustainability through a pointed approach to apply its data findings to supply chain transparency.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad