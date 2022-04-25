Blake Lively’s Street Style Gets ‘Toasty’ in Eco-Friendly Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers With Ryan Reynolds

After getting all glammed up for Gigi Hadid’s birthday party on Saturday in New York, Blake Lively was spotted in more casual garb on the streets with husband Ryan Reynolds.

The “Gossip Girl” alum was seen wearing a black and white plaid button-down shirt over a gray tank top paired with navy blue joggers and sneakers for the casual outing. She also carried a plaid jacket featuring hits of teal green and sported a classic, black leather quilted Chanel crossbody bag.

Blake Lively is seen stepping out with husband Ryan Reynolds on April 25, 2022. CREDIT: Splash

The 34-year-old actress opted for an iconic sneaker, Nike’s Air Force 1. The shoe was done in a green and brown colorway with a pop of pastel pink on the outer side. The shoe only dropped last December as a part of Nike’s “Toasty” collection and is made using 20% recycled materials. Designed to keep feet warm in the winter months, it actually has a cozy fleece inner liner.

A closer look at Blake Lively wearing a pair of multicolored Air Force 1 sneakers while out in the Big Apple on April 25, 2022. CREDIT: Splash

On Saturday night, Lively attended Gigi Hadid’s 27th birthday party at Zero Bond in NYC. She chose a fitted magenta mini dress by Sergio Hudson for the special occasion, accessorizing with a red Chanel clutch and matching red pumps courtesy of Christian Louboutin.

Blake Lively attends Gigi Hadid’s 27th birthday celebration at Zero Bond in New York City on April 23, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

