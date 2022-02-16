×
Blake Lively Stuns in Baby Blue Bralette & Skirt With White Louboutin Crisscross Pumps for Michael Kors’ Fall 22 NYFW Show

Blake Lively’s Most Memorable Shoe Moments Over the Years
Blake Lively gives a sweet look in baby blue. The “Gossip Girl” star attended the Michael Kors Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, which attracted celebrity guests such as Brooke Shields, Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Lori Harvey, Nina Garcia, Anna Wintour and Gigi Hadid.

For Lively’s outfit, she wore a baby blue blazer that featured two big front pockets for a slightly boxy design. Underneath, she wore a matching bralette paired with a blue knee-length skirt for a monochromatic effect. The fabric used for the two separates under the jacket incorporated a raised pattern that gave the pieces some depth when juxtaposed to the jacket. She accessorized with statement-making jewelry to unify her structural ensemble.

Blake Lively, Michael Kors, blue outfit, pumps, nyfw, Feb. 15 2022
Blake Lively arriving to Michael Kors’ Fall 22 show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2022.
CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

Blake Lively, Michael Kors, blue outfit, pumps, nyfw, Feb. 15 2022
Blake Lively arriving to Michael Kors’ Fall 22 show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2022.
CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

To finish off everything, Lively opted for a pair of white pointed-toe Crosspiga pumps from Christian Louboutin that coordinated with her attire. The shoes had two crisscross straps on the front for security and the heels had an approximate height of 4 inches.

Blake Lively, Michael Kors, blue outfit, pumps, nyfw, Feb. 15 2022
A closer look at Blake Lively’s white pumps.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to Lively’s essential sartorial style, she tends to have a classic yet very trendy taste. For example, recently, we’ve seen her wear a plunging, baggy purple suit that showed off her affinity for tailored yet loose clothing. And we’ve even seen her give her own spin on winter silhouettes in an oversized coat and combat boots.

The “A Simple Favor” star has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She has starred In campaigns for brands like Chanel and Gucci. In 2015, she created two capsule collections of clothing with Amour Vert x Preserve.us and Sam & Lavi.

Flip through the gallery to see Lively’s hottest shoe moments through the years. 

Put on a pair of white pumps for a clean look.

JLO Jennifer Lopez Varla Pump
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: JLO Jennifer Lopez Varla Pump, $60

 

Saks Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe Leather Stiletto Pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Off Fifth

Buy Now: Saks Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe Leather Stiletto Pumps, $90

 

Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140

