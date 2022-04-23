Blake Lively Pays Tribute to ‘The Simple Life’ at Martha Stewart’s Farm in Hermes Boots & Denim Overalls

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one time to break out the denim overalls, it’s when casually taking a trip to Martha Stewart’s farm. Just ask Blake Lively.

The 34-year-old actress posted a series of snaps on Instagram yesterday detailing her choice of fashion for an event at Martha Stewart’s personal farm.

For the event, Lively wore a pair of Reformation denim straight-leg overalls, which retail for $198, over a simple white tank. She carried a blue and white tweed Chanel bag and donned custom jewelry by her go-to designer Brent Neale. The matching statement necklace and drop earrings featured gorgeous colorful gemstones in irregular cuts, acting as a focal point to her look. The star wore her signature blond locks up in an effortless hairstyle.

Lively showed significant bravery with her shoe selection, wearing a pair of Hermès ankle boots with her look. Yes, on a farm. The navy “Selena” boots from the brand’s fall 2018 collection, which featured a chunky 4-inch heel and appear to be suede, have a thick sole for romping about but still, they are Hermès. Your go-to farm shoe selection could never.

Lively cheekily captioned the Instagram photo set with the pun, “Overall… it was a good day.” She even posted the look to her Instagram story, stating that Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton “clearly skewed” her understanding of a farm dress code. It’s true, Richie and Hilton probably wore a fair share of Chanel and Hermès during their days on “The Simple Life.”

Needless to say, the old adage still rings true: Celebrities, they’re just like us — except they don’t think twice about wearing Hermès ankle boots to Martha Stewart’s farm.

