Blake Lively Shines in Sleek Black Dress & Crystal-Embellished Louboutin Pumps at Gem Awards

Blake Lively, who this week was named one of the co-chairs of the 2022 Met Gala, stepped out for the Gem Awards on Friday night in New York wearing a sleek black dress and crystal-embellished pumps from Christian Louboutin, her go-to shoe designer.

The event, presented by the Jewelers of America, honors the achievements of individuals and companies who increase the visibility of fine jewelry and watches through their work. On Friday, the Gem Awards honored Lorraine Schwartz.

Blake Lively at the Gem Awards on March 18, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Nancy Rivera/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

On the footwear front, Lively went with a pair of black strappy crystal-embellished pumps from Louboutin, a longtime friend. The shoes had a height of approximately three inches and featured a crisscross toe strap.

A closer look at Blake Lively’s black crystallized pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

Lively wore a sleek black dress with a leather top and pencil-skirt silhouette. It had a plunging neckline and an edgy cutout on the bodice. The outfit also had structured shoulders and sharp long sleeves for a refined finish.

Lively also elected for glitzy accessories, wearing a pair of dangling diamond earrings and a few rings composed of various metals and gemstones.

Lively has a casual and sophisticated clothing aesthetic that appears on her Instagram feed and in streetwear pictures alike. Recently, Lively wore an oversized coat coordinated with combat boots for an efficient winter look.

She slipped on a purple blazer with flared trousers and platform heels for a chic twist on suiting at “The Music Man” opening night performance.

The “A Simple Favor” star has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She has starred In campaigns for brands like Chanel and Gucci. In 2015, she created two capsule collections of clothing with Amour Vert x Preserve.us and Sam & Lavi.

