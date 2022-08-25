Blake Lively Upgrades The Traditional Bikini With Silver Accented Bottoms and a Sleeve Laiden Top

Styling the perfect summer bikini, Blake Lively posted a photo to her Instagram posing poolside yesterday before. Basking in the sun, Lively wore all-white swimwear that consisted of a criss-crossing top with sleeves, and high-waisted bottoms strung together with silver hoops on each of the “Gossip Girl” star’s hips.

Swimwear, especially during the warmer months, is a closet essential for those of us smitten with sun and swimming. Lively’s set, although unconventional, brings a versatile and welcomed change to the bikini game, reminding many that the ever popular swimwear style isn’t always a high-waisted spaghetti strapped.

While the mother of three girls isn’t wearing shoes in this photo, the fashionable star has a penchant for glamour.

On the shoe front, Lively often wears pointed-toe pumps, lace-up boots, and strappy sandals by Louboutin, Alaïa, Tory Burch and Valentino. When off-duty, she prefers sneakers by Nike, Allbirds and Vans.

The “A Simple Favor” actress has been a longtime fashion fixture, stemming from her glamorous style and close designer friendships. Lively previously served as the face of L’Oreal and Gucci’s Gucci Premiere perfume, as well as Chanel’s Mademoiselle handbag line, in the early 2010s. She’s also a front row regular at Fashion Month, appearing at shows for Michael Kors, Gucci and Dior, among others. Lively graced the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala in turquoise and bronze Statue of Liberty inspired gown fit for a queen that cemented her as a true fashion icon.

