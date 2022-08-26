×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Blackpink Touchdown in New York Ahead Of Their VMA’s Performance in Comfy and Preppy Athleisure and Trendy Footwear

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
BLACKPINK
December 2017
September 2019
September 2018
October 2018
View Gallery 13 Images

After the success of their new single “Pink Venom” K-pop superstars Blackpink made their way to New York to prepare for their performance at the MTV Video and Music Awards. The girl group arrived at JFK Airport on Aug 26 in trendy airport fashions that included a variety of footwear options.

Jisoo led the pack in a black and white ensemble that consisted of a black mini skirt with a black matching long sleeve top layered over a white collared shirt with even longer sleeves. The lead vocalist wore a white mask and grey Hello Kitty headphones with pink accents that matched her phone case and nails. Finishing off the outfit strong, Jisoo wore black leather boots that stopped just below the knees.

Related

Blackpink's Jennie Strikes A Pose in Black Bralette and Jeans for Calvin Klein

Teyana Taylor Swaggers In Skater Style Chunky Sneakers For Night Walk With Husband

Blackpink Poses in Slick Boots for 'Pink Venom' -- Which They'll Perform at the VMA's

BLACKPINK(not pictured: Jennie) arrive at JFK airport in New York City on Aug. 26, 2022.
BLACKPINK(not pictured: Jennie) arrive at JFK airport in New York City on Aug. 26, 2022.
CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Rosé and Lisa followed suit, both parties wearing baggy athleisure style ensembles for their flight. Rosé wore shiny brown oversized pants that sat low on her hips, the main vocalist pairing the 2000s-esque trousers with a white and black cropped sweater and finished the outfit off with a black face mask.

A lover of street style, Lisa wore grey sweats and a matching cropped grey tee. The dancer and BVLGARI partner threw on a blue velour zip up hoodie and a dark blue baseball cap with a mask, effectively hiding her face from the cameras.

Both Rosé and Lisa wore chunky white “dad” sneakers, adding to that “cool girl” street style aesthetic both bandmates have going on.

The face of the group Jennie was not pictured but the Chanel ambassador wore a grey and black sweat set, keeping up the casual vibes.

Blackpink will be performing “Pink Venom” at the 2022 MTV Video and Music Awards on August 28. The show, which marks the group’s U.S. awards show performance debut, will be held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

PHOTOS: See Blackpink’s most fashionable moments over the years.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad