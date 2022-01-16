×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Blackpink’s Rosé Elevates Patchwork Denim Crop Top and Miniskirt with Slingback Sandals

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
ROSE
December 2017
September 2019
September 2018
October 2018
View Gallery 13 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rosé, one-fourth of K-pop girl group Blackpink, brought a sleek take to matching sets at home.

The “On The Ground” singer posed in a matching denim set by Korean fashion brand Oi Oi. Her look included a collared short-sleeved crop top, as well as a pleated miniskirt. Both pieces featured a patchwork texture from numerous hues of blue denim, cut into angular shapes. Rosé completed her look with an unexpected but romantic accessory: a vase of white flowers.

When it came to shoes, the “How You Like That” singer wore a pair of sleek strappy sandals. Featuring black patent leather uppers, the style included thin toe straps and angular buckled slingback straps. The pair was complete with stiletto heels, totaling at least 3 inches in height. The pair gave the star’s sweet outfit a slick edge, while also proving its versatility with a classic hue and silhouette.

Sandals like Rosé’s are a timeless staple to any heel-lovers’ wardrobe. Most styles feature slingback straps that wrap around the wearers’ heels for a “naked shoe” effect. In addition to the musician, stars such as Adele, Kirsten Dunst and Gemma Chan have been spotted in slingback heels by Bella Bella, Louis Vuitton and Prada in recent weeks.

Related

Blackpink's Jisoo Arrives in a Warrior-Inspired Baby Doll Dress and Platform Heels at the Dior Paris Fashion Week Show

Blackpink's Rosé Looks Daring in Sheer Black Babydoll Dress and Knee-High Boots at Saint Laurent's Show During Paris Fashion Week

Blackpink and Selena Gomez Star in Pastel-Inspired Music Video for 'Ice Cream'

For footwear, the “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” singer often wears slick sandals, pumps and boots by Saint Laurent, which she’s also a global brand ambassador for. During performances and music videos, Rosé can be seen in chunky boots and platforms from brands including Club Exx, Eytys and Dolls Kill. Off-duty, her casual looks often feature Adidas sneakers, as well as loafers and boots by Vetements and Dr. Martens. Aside from wearing stylish shoes, the singer is also a brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

Elevate your winter looks in sleek sandals like Rosé’s.

Steve Madden, sandals, black sandals, slingback sandals, heeled sandals, patent sandals, strappy sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey sandals, $100.

Allegra K, sandals, black sandals, slingback sandals, heeled sandals, suede sandals, gold sandals, bead sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Allegra K Pearl sandals, $40 (was $43).

Nicholas Kirkwood, sandals, black sandals, slingback sandals, heeled sandals, crystal sandals, leather sandals, PVC sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Nicholas Kirkwood S sandals, $265 (was $945).

Click through the gallery to see Blackpink’s fashionable looks over the years.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad