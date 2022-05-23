BlackPink Brings Street-Chic Fashion In Edgy Outfits for Rolling Stone’s June Cover

Blackpink keeps making history — this time as the first Asian Female Group to grace the cover of Rolling Stone. In the June cover story, the K-pop girl group opens up about their long road to global dominance, their upcoming album and expressing their individuality.

BlackPink on the June cover of Rolling Stone.

In honor of the issue, Rolling Stone will also launch a special-edition box set to give fans the chance to own a portfolio of the images and other goods from the shoot. The set includes one copy of Rolling Stone featuring Blackpink’s group cover, four additional copies of the issue featuring solo covers of each member, one exclusive 44-page zine featuring individual member interviews, four exclusive Blackpink photo prints, and one Rolling Stone sticker sheet. Rolling Stone will continue to unveil the solo covers throughout the week with exclusive individual interviews with each member.

The chart-topping musicians brought their street-chic fashion sense to the cover of the magazine. Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie and Lisa put their own personal flair on edgy-feminine pieces. Jisoo went preppy-chic in a red turtleneck top with a leather mini skirt, Rosé served a grunge moment in a leather vest with a white graphic T-shirt, Jennie made a spring street style statement in a nude strapless dress and Lisa gave Y2K vibes in a ruffled crop top and silver metallic pants.

Although BlackPink has achieved much success, they are looking forward to the future and maintaining a solid foundation.

“I mean, won’t Blackpink last at least 10 more years? We’ll be nearly 40 by then,” Lisa says. “Someday we’ll get married and things like that. But then I see the Spice Girls, how they got together for a reunion concert. Can we do that too someday? Will I be able to dance then, like I do now?” she laughs. “Even if we’re 70 and we have different lives, I’ll still feel like I’m Blackpink,” says Jennie. “As corny as it sounds, I don’t think Blackpink will ever end in my heart. It’s a part of my family. You can’t deny your family.”

Click through the gallery to see Blackpink’s stylish looks over the years.