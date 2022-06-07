Blackpink’s Lisa Shines in Yellow Tube Top & Skirt With Sandals at Bvlgari High Jewelry Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Blackpink’s Lisa brought bright colors and blinding jewelry to Paris today with Bvlgari.

The dancer of the K-pop girl group Blackpink is an ambassador for the brand along with actresses Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra. The trio lit up the night with stunning jewelry and even more stunning looks at the Bvlgari High Jewelry Gala.

Lisa from Blackpink leaving her hotel for Bulgari Jewelry gala dinner in Paris on June 6, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA Lisa wore a bright lemon-yellow tube top with a matching high-waisted maxi skirt in the same color with a slit on the back, allowing her shoes to peek through. The ensemble was reminiscent of the outfit Anne Hathaway wore to the same event, featuring a very similar color.

The style is relaxed and bright, speaking to the k-pop star’s personal style well. The star also wore a plethora of silver jewelry, including a thick bracelet and decadent silver necklace with dainty silver earrings. Lisa showed off her short blond locks, pushing them to one side.