Blac Chyna’s Style Evolution Has Plenty of Drama, Fashion Risks & Standout Heels

Angela Renée White, otherwise known professionally as Blac Chyna is an American model and reality TV star. She originally rose to prominence in 2010 as the stunt double for Nicki Minaj in the music video for the song “Monster” by Kanye West. Since then, Blac Chyna has been making waves on social media for her edgy style. The star has been associated with some famous names. She shares son King Cairo Stevenson with rapper Tyga, and daughter Dream Kardashian with “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Rob Kardashian.

Below, a look at her style evolution.

Blac Chyna in Beverly Hills, Calif., Oct. 9, 2013 . CREDIT: RC/©2013 RAMEY PHOTO

Blac Chyna was seen in Beverly Hills, Calif., with a friend on Oct. 9, 2013 in a chic look elevated by bold footwear. The star can be seen wearing a striking orange wig with a dark outfit. She had on platform heels and skinny black jeans. Overtop, Blac Chyna coordinated with a black and brown sweater with an asymmetrical hem. On her shoulder, Chyna wore a reflective bag. An all-black look is a safe one, but Chyna proved her penchant for taking a risk with added textures and a pop of color from her hair.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian on May 27, 2016. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Rob Kardashian stood beside Blac Chyna at Sky Beach Club on May 27, 2016, where she posed for photos in a bodycon minidress with a high neck. Revealing a baby bump, Blac Chyna was pregnant with Dream ahead of delivering their daughter on Nov. 10. The dress is paired with nude sandal boots that gave the short model some height. While Chyna loves a good pop of color, sometimes the star opts for neutrals, letting the stylistic choices she makes speak for themselves. It’s a subtle look made for a casual beachy event.

Blac Chyna seen at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Mega

Blac Chyna is a fan of statement color and she fulfilled her reputation on the orange carpet at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 11, 2017. From the fitted distressed jeans to the white high neck button-up top, the model looked sharp. However the hero of the outfit was her footwear. No doubt her neon yellow boots by Christian Louboutin had heads turning. While the ensemble itself is rather simple, the vibrant shoes helped draw the eyes low.

Blac Chyna wearing a blue denim long shirt and heels arrived driving a brand new Ferrari convertible as she arrived at ‘Barton G’s Restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Mega

Blac Chyna embraced the celebrity beloved denim-on-denim trend in West Hollywood, Calif., on June 6, 2017, making a statement while going out to dinner. Chyna coordinated the look with a nude clutch and matching sock boots with a pointed toe. While the influencer does enjoy a pop of color, she also likes to incorporate nude shades with her outfits. Denim-on-denim can sometimes be a challenge to pull off, however she executed the look with precision by adding on some nude complementary pieces and, of course, a bold eye.

Blac Chyna at The Maxim Hot 100 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: IPA/MEGA

Blac Chyna delivered a black-on-black look on the red carpet at the Maxim Hot 100 in Los Angeles on June 24, 2017. The lacy little number was elevated with a black wide-brimmed hat and black strappy caged heels. The look is classic, playing on the little black dress with an edge thanks to the high side slit and lace detail. Chyna is a master at flattering her figure in just about everything.

Blac Chyna at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Blac Chyna glittered from head to toe at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20, 2018, in a purple chainmail dress. The gown crisscrosses over the body, creating a striking effect. She paired it with a silver bedazzled and quilted clutch and rhinestone strappy sandal heels. The details are magnified and honed in, allowing each piece to shine on its own, as well as within the full ensemble. The look is passionate, of course, but also interesting and whimsical.

Blac Chyna at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. CREDIT: Mega

Through the years, Chyna has turned up the drama on the red carpet, playing with shapes and colors. With glamorously large shoulders and a daring slit up the side, Chyna made her way to the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 9, 2020. Chyna donned a standout dress. Everything from the glittery purple shoulders to the long black train were visually playful.

