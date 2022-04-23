Blac Chyna Commands Courtroom Attention in Pristine White Suit & Metallic Heels for Kardashian-Jenner Trial

Blac Chyna is currently spending her days in Los Angeles Superior Court with the Kardashian-Jenners as a result of her $100 million defamation lawsuit against the famous family. While the model and socialite is no doubt dealing with a very tense trial, she’s doing so in impeccable style. This is a high-profile trial, after all. The walk to the courthouse might as well be a red carpet, paparazzi included.

Yesterday, Blac Chyna arrived at the L.A. courthouse wearing an all-white suit and carrying a contrasting black bag. The suit blazer was tailored to the star’s frame, with bold shoulder pads adding a structured touch to the jacket. Her matching white trousers featured a wide, flowing cut, which draped gorgeously down her legs as she walked into the trial. According to her stylist Holly Larry, the suit is a custom Alexandre Vauthier number with Sergio Rossi heels, though the drape of the star’s trousers makes it difficult to decipher the exact shoe style. The shoe, however, featured a thin high stiletto heel and appears to be silver metallic in color.

For makeup, the star went full glam with a sultry eye look and a nude pout. She wore her bleached hair in finger waves, adding to the already sleek look. For jewelry, the star wore minimal diamond stud earrings, otherwise remaining jewelry-free.

Blac Chyna wore the look to the second day of court proceedings for her defamation lawsuit against the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” stars. The lawsuit, which was filed in 2017, alleges that the famed family stunted her reality TV career, causing her E! show with ex Rob Kardashian, who is the father of her daughter Dream, to be canceled after just one season. The Kardashian-Jenners claim the show — titled “Rob & Chyna” — couldn’t have continued due to the tumultuous breakdown of the couple’s relationship. The famous family also alleges the show was never renewed for a second season regardless. The trial is expected to last for 10 days.

