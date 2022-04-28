Blac Chyna Holds Court in Pointy Pumps & Leather Pants for Kardashian-Jenner Lawsuit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Blac Chyna puts a modern spin on the classic black and white color scheme.

The “Rob & Chyna” star was spotted leaving a courthouse in Los Angeles yesterday while wearing an ensemble that connotes that she means business.

Blac Chyna leaving a courthouse in Los Angles on April 27, 2022. CREDIT: Khrome / SplashNews.com

For the outfit, Chyna wore a white sweater that had a cream-colored billowing neck roll. The piece also had contrasting knit patterns and a structured finish towards the bottom. On the lower half, she went with a pair of cropped black leather trousers that added a modern touch to her look while also adding a dark tone to add another layer of contrast.

Blac Chyna leaving a courthouse in Los Angles on April 27, 2022. CREDIT: Khrome / SplashNews.com

Blac Chyna elected to keep her accessories simple and wore a pair of padlock earrings, and she also carried a black reptilian handbag with shiny gold hardware.

On the footwear front, she donned a pair of nude pumps that added a unifying touch to her attire. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and had a pointed-toe silhouette for a modern feel.

A closer look at Blac Chyna’s nude pointy pumps. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

As of late, Blac Chyna has been showcasing her fashion-forward clothing aesthetic during her trial with the Kardashian-Jenner family. Blac Chyna states that she is suing the mogul family due to them allegedly getting her reality television career canceled.

For one of her outfits seen at the trial, she wore an all-white suit from Alexandre Vauthier paired with a contrasting black bag and Sergio Rossi heels for a sharp and streamlined appearance at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

