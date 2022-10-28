Billy Porter Shines In Sequin Suit With Dramatic Train & Towering Platform Boots at the 2022 MFEI Spirit of Life Gala

Billy Porter put a trendy twist on a sharp suit for the City of Hope’s 2022 MFEI Spirit of Life Gala held at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The “Pose” actor was the evening’s host and one of the performers at the event.

In true fashion form, the Broadway star made a sparkling entrance in a black sequin suit by Area. His ensemble consisted of a double-breasted blazer jacket that had oversized satin details on the chest and side slant pockets. Another eye-catching element came from the long satin sash that hung from his blazer and created a dramatic train. The “For What It’s Worth” singer complemented the overcoat with a sheer top and matching trousers.

Billy Porter arrives at the City of Hope’s 2022 MFEI Spirit of Life Gala at Pacific Design Center on October 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

Billy Porter speaks onstage during the MFEI Spirit of Life Honoring Monte and Avery Lipman on October 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for City of Hope

To further elevate the moment, Porter completed his look with a set of black platform boots by Simon Miller. The silhouette had a chunky outsole and sat atop a towering block heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Billy Porter attends the MFEI Spirit of Life Honoring Monte and Avery Lipman on October 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for City of Hope

Porter’s essential clothing style consists of effervescent patterns, printed muumuus and ruffled separates. He is known to blur lines and promote a more gender-fluid aesthetic. The “Cinderella” star often creates fashion moments that generate new discussions about gender as it relates to fashion. Throughout his career, Porter has donned avant-garde looks from brands like The Blonds, Christian Siriano and Sarah Sokol.

