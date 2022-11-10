Billy Porter Sparkles In Crystal-Fringe Jumpsuit & Sequin-Studded Platform Boots for Madam Tussauds Wax Figure

Billy Porter is the latest celebrity who will have a wax-figure likeness at Madame Tussauds in New York. On Thursday, the multi-hyphenate superstar took to Instagram to confirm the news with a behind-the-scenes photo.

“Madame Tussauds New York is in the process of making a brand new wax figure, and it just might be the most fabulous one yet. Coming in 2023, the category is: BILLY PORTER,” the singer captioned the post along with a sparkle emoji.

To make sure the figure captures Porter’s trademark style, he sat down with a team of artists who will set out to create his exact likeness in wax. The figure will wear a recreation of one of the “Pose” actor’s most memorable looks from the 2020 Grammy awards styled by Sam Ratelle — a sparkling Scott Studenberg-designed turquoise jacket and jumpsuit with a motorized screen of crystalline fringe, as well as a matching wide-brimmed hat.

Staying true to Porter’s striking style aesthetic, the figure will also wear a set of sequin-studded platform boots. The silhouette includes a round, chunky outsole with a stacked block heel.

Billy Porter gets measured for Madame Tussauds Figure on Nov. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Madame Tussauds New York/Mega

Porter’s essential clothing style consists of effervescent patterns, printed muumuus and ruffled separates. He is known to blur lines and promote a more gender-fluid aesthetic. The “Cinderella” star often creates fashion moments that generate new discussions about gender as it relates to fashion. Throughout his career, Porter has donned avant-garde looks from brands like The Blonds, Christian Siriano and Sarah Sokol.

