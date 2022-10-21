Billy Porter Makes a Dramatic Entrance in Corset Jacket with Thin Gold Chains & Invisible Heels at Lady Gaga’s Dom Pérignon Party

Billy Porter was a fashionably fierce force while celebrating the release of two limited edition champagne bottles with Dom Pérignon at the impressive architectural Sheats Goldstein Residence in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The “Pose” actor made a dramatic entrance at the event. Porter appeared on the scene in a black jacket that featured pointy shoulder pads, flared pleats with shiny, gold accents and zipper details on the sleeves. The garment also included a crisscross flap on the chest and oversized rings. He teamed the striking top with black trousers. The baggy bottoms had thin gold chains that hung from the waistband.

Billy Porter is seen as Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga pursue their creative dialogue at Sheats Goldstein Residence on Oct. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Dom Pérignon

The length of his pants didn’t allow for a peak at his footwear choice, but it would be no surprise if Porter completed his look with pointed-toe boots. When it comes to footwear, the Broadway star also favors heeled sandals and height-defying platforms.

Porter’s essential clothing style consists of effervescent patterns, printed mumus and ruffled separates. He is known to blur lines and promote a more gender-fluid aesthetic. The “Cinderella” star often creates fashion moments that generate new discussions about gender as it relates to fashion. Throughout his career, Porter has donned avant-garde looks from brands like The Blonds, Christian Siriano and Sarah Sokol.

(L-R) Lady Gaga and Billy Porter are seen as Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga pursue their creative dialogue at Sheats Goldstein Residence on Oct. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Dom Pérignon

Lady Gaga held a party to celebrate the release of two limited edition bottles of Dom Pérignon at the Sheats Goldstein Residence in Los Angeles on Oct. 20. The collaboration, which is available for purchase online on the Don Pérignon website, stressed freedom of creativity, showcased in the rippling design on both the Rosé Vintage and the Vintage bottles. Party gowers included Billy Porter, Alexandra Daddario, and Anderson Paak among others.

