Pregnant Billie Lourd Flatters Her Baby Bump in Sparkling Rodarte Mini Dress With Sandals for ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Premiere

Billie Lourd made a stunning appearance at the world premiere of “Ticket to Paradise” in London. Lourd co-stars in the upcoming film with George Clooney and Julia Roberts. The cast, including Clooney, Roberts, Lucas Bravo, Maxime Bouttier, and Kaitlyn Dever, was also in attendance.

The actress wore a dazzling Rodarte piece from the brand’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The seasonal line debuted earlier this April and unveiled a range of pastel-focused and embellished styles. Lourd’s Barbiecore-themed outfit entailed Rodarte’s bright pink sequined dress, a ruffled top element at the shoulder, and three-dimensional, rose-designed organza.

Billie Lourd attends the world premiere of “Ticket to Paradise” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal

For footwear, Lourd wore Jimmy Choo ankle-strap sandals matching the color of the dress. She accessorized her look with shiny stud earrings and a multi-hued ring set.

Lourd was styled by Kit Undergarments co-founder Jamie Mizrahi, who has worked with Adele, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, and Nicole Richie. Mizrahi previously styled Lourd for Louis Vuitton’s cruise 2023 collection show in May, where she wore a dazzling sequined black mini dress with a chain at its neckline, black heels and a noir shoulder bag.

She attended the premiere with her husband, Austen Rydell, who wore a classic monochromatic suit and accompanying tie. Her arrival at the premiere announced she is expecting her second child with Rydell. The couple tied the knot earlier this March and saw Lourd walk down the aisle in an ethereal Rodarte custom dress and veil for the special day.

Lourd has been frequently styled in Rodarte founders Kate and Laura Mulleavy’s designs. On her birthday, she took to Instagram to share a series of images where she wore a baby blue Rodarte ruffled-sleeve slip dress with colorful floral patterns throughout and a handcrafted silk floral composition. For the first press day of “Ticket to Paradise,” she wore a black Rodarte dress with a puffed-sleeve arrangement, V-neck silhouette, a floral print adornment and rose organza.

