Billie Jean King Thinks Pink in Bright Tennis Jacket and Matching Glasses at 2022 U.S. Open

Billie Jean popped in pink while at the U.S. Open 2022.

Arriving at her own USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sunday, the tennis star spoke after Serena Williams‘ first match against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the Women’s Singles First Round on Day One of the tournament. For the occasion, she wore a bright pink tennis jacket with cuffed sleeves over a black top and belted trousers.

Billie Jean King attended the Women’s Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Aug. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Completing King’s ensemble was a string of pearls, as well as a rainbow-strapped Apple Watch. She also topped off her look with matching pink-rimmed glasses, adding a bright finish to her outfit.

Billie Jean King at the Women’s Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Aug. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Though King’s footwear was not visible, it’s likely she completed her outfit with a coordinating set of athletic sneakers. The style was trending throughout the tournament, whether worn by attending stars or athletes on the court.

King also took a moment during the event, after Williams’ viral win, to congratulate and speak to the tennis superstar — as well as Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter Olympia.

Billie Jean King at the Women’s Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Aug. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The U.S. Open is the final 2022 Grand Slam tennis tournament, held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Running from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11, the tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus. 128 players will be competing in this year’s competition, including Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit. The event also draws a range of celebrity guests; so far, this year’s has included Queen Latifah, Rebel Wilson , Lindsey Vonn, Hugh Jackman and Bella Hadid.

Discover more celebrities at the U.S. Open 2022 in the gallery.