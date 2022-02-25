Billie Eilish Wore These Bold Stompers & Puffer Vest for Sit-Down Interview With Seth Meyers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Billie Eilish stopped by the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” show on Wednesday to chat about penning her Oscar-nominated James Bond track “No Time to Die,” hosting “SNL” and more. The seven-time Grammy winner, 20, showed off her eye-catching signature style during the appearance.

Eilish donned a black cropped puffer vest paired with an oversized black and white printed sweater and black joggers. On her feet, the “Happier Than Ever” singer wore R13’s High Top sneaker, which retails at just under $500.

Billie Eilish steps out for an appearance on the ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ show on Feb. 23, 2022. CREDIT: NBC

The ultra-chunky platform style is made of canvas and features a zipper at the back for easy on and off. Also available in green and white colorways, the lace-up shoe also boasts the brand’s signature R13 rubber patch at the ankle. Below, you can cop the exact pair Billie is wearing or shop more affordable options that deliver a similar look.

Billie Eilish wearing a black and white look complete with R13 high top sneakers featuring a hefty platform sole on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ on Feb. 23, 2022. CREDIT: NBC

A closer look at Billie Eilish wearing R13’s High Top canvas sneaker featuring a bold platform sole and zipper at the rear that offers easy on and off. CREDIT: NBC

