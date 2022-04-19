Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gets Edgy in Unexpected Cutout Top & Sneakers for Easter

Phoebe Gates and Bill Gates exit La Grande Boucherie in New York City.

Phoebe Gates took a stab at the celeb-favorite trend — head-to-toe monochrome.

The 19-year-old stepped out for lunch with her father, Bill Gates, on Sunday. She looked sleek in her Easter best while leaving a New York City restaurant. The daughter of the Microsoft founder slipped into a silky white dress with a clasped standing collar that led into an oval-shaped cutout. The maxi dress flowed down to the star’s ankles. Gates layered a white blazer over the look. The double-breasted jacket, which she wore open, featured silver buttons, long lapels and wide shoulders.

Phoebe Gates and Bill Gates exit La Grande Boucherie in New York City. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

Her footwear peeked out beneath her maxi dress. On her feet, she wore a pair of lace-up white sneakers with a floral design printed on the side.

She also added a pop of color to the monochrome look with her accessories. The Stanford student added a hint of sparkle with her classic quilted Chanel bag. The crossbody handbag featured a chain strap as well as a pink/purple color gradient design.

Bill Gates was also spotted leaving the restaurant with his daughter. He was photographed wearing a black collared sweater with a quarter button neckline and lighter colored trousers.

Monochrome outfits have been trending in the past year due to their chic appearance. The styling hack incorporates matching clothing and footwear in the same colors or prints for a streamlined look. Celebrities like Megan Fox, Jordyn Woods and Saweetie have all been spotted in single-tone outfits as well.

