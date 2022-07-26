Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Takes Fans Inside Her Luxury Closet With Some Affordable Brands

Phoebe Gates recently gave her Instagram followers a glimpse at her off-duty style, posting a photo set of her daily designer looks. The 19-year-old daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates captioned the photo set yesterday, “Life lately.” Needless to say, the Stanford University student leads a very fashionable life.

In the first picture in the Instagram set, Gates poses in a mirror while wearing a fitted olive green dress with thin straps and a small cutout at the bust. She paired the dress with a Louis Vuitton Bagatelle Shoulder Bag in white with a black logo print and a pink panel along the bottom of the bag. She pulled her hair back into a sleek updo, putting on a pair of black sunglasses to complete the look.

In another photo, Gates wears a brown and pink argyle Ganni sweater vest layered over top of a white button-down shirt with puffed sleeves by the same brand. She paired the tops with brown and white Gucci silk shorts. For footwear, she wore a pair of heeled black combat boots with an ankle strap detailing. Gates carried a small black Gucci bag with a strawberry and cherry graphic print and gold hardware, including a chunky gold chain strap. In yet another photo, the teen also posed with a friend in an ultra-casual outfit featuring a gray long sleeve top, a black and white patterned skirt with statement gathering at the front, and white Tretorn slip-on sneakers with a gum sole.

But Gates isn’t only a social media fashionista. The college student has been using her platform for good in recent months, writing a piece for Vogue on the global stakes of Roe v. Wade being overturned. On June 20, Gates also posted a passionate statement advocating for abortion rights and women’s healthcare access prior to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Instagram. The teen also attended the Time 100 Gala with her father on June 14, wearing PVC sandals and a metal mesh Fendance dress, which is a piece from the Fendi by Versace capsule collection.

“So honored to attend #Time100 with my dad,” Gates wrote on an Instagram photo set of pictures from the night. “I felt so inspired by all these changemakers.”

