Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Strikes a Pose in Prismatic Crop Top & Skirt During Copenhagen Fashion Week

Phoebe Gates shows that color can go with any season.

The daughter of tech mogul and philanthropist Bill Gates recently posted a video to Instagram showcasing a whimsical three-piece set from Stina Goya, an eponymous label founded by the Copenhagen-based designer in 2006. In the post, Gates can be seen in a multi-colored crop top, floor-length skirt, and oversized jacket. The brand recently premiered its spring 2023 Whisper Loud collection at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

The eco-advocate attended the fashion week in support of brands committed to responsible social and environmental practices.

The cotton set follows an abstract floral print with smocked elements at the top’s hemline, skirt waist, and jacket’s cuffs. Its coat acts as a layer to complete the outfit, with its inner fabric displaying a solid lavender hue and a white stripe across its hemline. This design trails a similar path to Stina Goya’s recently premiered line, which follows a vivid color palette across its dress shirt and pants set, tie, off-the-shoulder and turtleneck dresses, and oversized tuxedo silhouette.

In contrast to some of this season’s color palette, which focuses on bright, neon solid hues, scintillating marine compositions, and bold motifs for its one-strapped, long-sleeve dresses, and off-the-shoulder peplum blouse, this set features a pastel arrangement without a precise, dominating color. Its structure allows for subtle, chromatic fusing that does not overpower the outfit’s entirety.

The set’s textile and heavy fabric provides a sense of warmth and comfort. Due to its blended shade range, each piece can also wear separately, such as pairing the jacket with a white long-sleeve top or bodysuit, earth tone or pastel cargo trousers, light-wash flared denim jeans, and solid color sneaker or heeled boot.

