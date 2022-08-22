Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Gets Sustainably Chic in Floral Sundress & Platform Sneakers for Stella McCartney Boutique Tour

Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates, is continuing her quest to become a sustainable fashion advocate. The activist and Stanford University student recently posted a Reel to Instagram praising one of her favorite designers, Stella McCartney.

In the post, Gates writes, “I <3 Stella McCartney and everything she represents! Her advocacy for a sustainable fashion revolution and her ability to create her own name as a force for change is unbeatable <3 #sustainablefashion #london.”

The video sees Gates wearing a red sun dress by Stella McCartney with statement ruffle trim sleeves and a white floral print that is well-suited for the temperatures London is experiencing right now, with highs up to 80 degrees some days.

Gates coordinated her look by matching with white platform sneakers, which are fitting for a girl-on-the-go as she’s been enjoying her remarkably stylish tour of campaigning for sustainable fashion.

Recently, Gates attended Copenhagen Fashion Week, where she was educating herself and her Instagram audience on sustainable fashion brands and green initiatives in the fashion industry.

It’s no surprise Gates is fond of Stella McCartney, the designer has had a lifelong commitment to environmental activism and does not use leathers, furs, or animal skins in her production, and incorporates Econyl fabrics made from recycled water bottles.

McCartney has been hard at work continuing her eco-activism. The designer recently set a green challenge for Central Saint Martin’s students to challenge 38 MA Design Course students to come up with sustainability solutions in fashion.

While some are questioning if the alternative leather market will sustain momentum, McCartney is continuing to produce popular vegan leather accessories. In February 2021, McCartney also revealed what she described as her most sustainable collection yet, with 80 percent of the clothing made from environmentally friendly materials.

