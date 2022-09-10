Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Slips On 6-Inch Heels & Romantic Tulle Mini Dress for NYFW

Phoebe Gates made the rounds during New York Fashion Week — and she did so in chic style. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates attended the Aje fashion show in New York City on Friday.

The environmental rights advocate looked breathing taking in a white mini dress. The strapless garment had a fitted bust line and included a tiered tulle skirt that was decorated with a large flower on the side.

Phoebe Gates attends Aje fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York City on September 9, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

To place more emphasis on her look, the 19-year-old Stanford University student opted for minimal accessories and only added a few chunky midi rings.

Phoebe styled her hair in a braided updo and let two thick strands of her bangs frame her face. For makeup, the socialite went with winged eyeliner and a neutral pout.

Phoebe Gates arrives at the Aje fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York City on Sept. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

When it came down to the shoes, Phoebe completed her look with a pair of stiletto sandals. The shoe style had a beige strap across the top and a barely-there neutral strap that wrapped around her ankle. The silhouette was also set on a thin 6-inch stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. The heels have made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades