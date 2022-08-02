Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Sips Wine in Louis Vuitton Logomania Crop Top & Miniskirt With Mother Melinda Gates in Sneakers

Microsoft founder Bill Gates’ daughter Phoebe Gates served a glamorous style moment while enjoying delicious food and drinks with a special someone at Sketch restaurant in London on Monday. The 19-year-old Stanford University student appeared to be spending quality time with her mother, philanthropist Melinda Gates, to her as she simply captioned the post, “Swipe to see my cute date.”

The carousel style image shows Phoebe sipping on a drink in the restaurant. She wore a red and cream striped Louis Vuitton top that was embossed with the label’s signature monogram print. The garment also had a round neckline and wide hem. Phoebe teamed the statement piece with a gold layered chain belt and a black leather mini skirt. Although her footwear was not visible in the shot, she likely tied her look together with chunky boots, strappy sandals or sleek sneakers.

Once swiped right, Phoebe’s mother Melinda appears in the other snapshot that sees her standing in a beautiful doorway that was decorated with diamonds and sparkling crystals. The philanthropist and former computer scientist was all smiles was posing in a pink striped top that featured a high ruffled neck and short puffy sleeves.

Phoebe also uploaded an Instagram reel of her mother. Phoebe captioned the shot, “My momma sure knows best.” The 57-year-old businesswoman shows off her best supermodel pose throughout the video. The recording also offered a closer look at her outfit.

Melinda paired her vibrant pink top with white pants. She accessorized with dangling star earrings, a thin gold necklace and sleek black sunglasses. Completing Melinda’s look was a pair of fresh white sneakers. White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

