Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Supports Sustainable Fashion in Borrowed Designer Dress & Glittery Golden Goose Sneakers

Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, urged her fans to consume fashion renewably on her Instagram on Aug. 24.

The 19-year-old eco-activist teamed up with Annie’s Ibiza, a vintage designer rental, and wrote a lengthy message about the importance of sustainable shopping. A snippet of the post’s caption describing her love of the green fashion practice reads, “Personally, I love exploring my style and it’s a great way to practice sustainable fashion while incorporating new pieces.”

The fashionista borrowed looks from a handful of impressive designers, styling and taking photos of the full ensembles for her followers. The slideshow of images begins with Gates wearing a pleated plaid dress in tan which she paired with a light brown puffer jacket lined with fleece. The first look saw the Central Saint Martens graduate wearing Golden Goose sneakers speckled with gold glitter and adorned with their signature white star.

Look two depicted Gates in a chainmail dress from Paco Rabanne, a famous silhouette for the brand, the piece consisting of disks in neutral tones looped together to create a partially see-through ensemble.

The final borrowed outfit was a pink suede midi “Tea 4 2” Moschino dress with gold appliqués on the front that mimic the style name, along with a campy pink, blue, and gold tea cup motif bodice. The garment is quite rare and The quirky style embodies the brands enchanting spirit and unusual but often impressive design prowess under the helm of Jeremy Scott.

Gates paired the vintage designer item with nude sandals. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple thick strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle to keep the shoes secured in place, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height and length for a flattering silhouette.

PHOTOS: Check out this selection of sustainable shoes.